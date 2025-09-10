Records galore as India crush UAE in Asia Cup 2025

India's Jasprit Bumrah (third from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 10, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: India shattered multiple records during their dominant nine-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s decision to field first proved beneficial as his team’s bowling unit bowled out UAE for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs – their lowest total in the format. Their previous lowest was 62 all out, and came against Scotland last year.

UAE’s 57 all out was also the second-lowest total in the T20 Asia Cup history, only behind Hong Kong, who were booked on just 38 by Pakistan in the 2022 edition of the continental tournament.

Chasing a modest 58-run target, India comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just one wicket and 93 balls to spare, which is now the largest margin of victory in terms of balls remaining in the T20 Asia Cup.

The previous record also belonged to India and coincidentally came against the UAE as they registered a dominant nine-wicket victory with 59 balls remaining in the 2016 edition of the Asia Cup.

In overall T20Is, however, India’s thumping victory ranked second on the list of largest margin of wins in terms of balls remaining by a full-member nation, only behind England, who humbled Oman in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 with 101 balls to spare.

Winning with most balls to spare by a full member team

101 balls – England against Oman in North Sound, 2024 93 balls – India against UAE in Dubai, 2025 90 balls – Sri Lanka against Netherlands in Chattogram, 2014 90 balls – Zimbabwe against Mozambique in Nairobi, 2024

The low-scoring contest was completed after 106 deliveries were bowled across two innings, which is now the fourth fewest taken in a completed T20I involving a full member side.

Fewest balls in a completed T20I involving a full member side