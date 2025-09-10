Kuldeep Yadav breaks Shadab Khan's Asia Cup record

The collage of photos features Pakistan’s T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan (left) and India’s premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav. – AFP

DUBAI: India’s premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav etched his name in the record books on Tuesday by surpassing Pakistan’s T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan’s bowling record during the second match of the Asia Cup 2025 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kuldeep produced sensational figures of 4/7, overtaking Shadab’s mark of 4/8 registered against Hong Kong in Sharjah during the 2022 edition.

His spell is now the second-best bowling performance in Asia Cup T20 history.

The top spot still belongs to India’s pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who claimed 5/4 against Afghanistan in 2022 – the only five-wicket haul in the tournament’s history.

Best bowling figures in Men's T20 Asia Cup:

Player Bowling Figures Opposition Venue Date Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/4 Afghanistan DICS September 8, 2022 Kuldeep Yadav 4/7 UAE DICS September 10, 2025 Shadab Khan 4/8 Hong Kong Sharjah September 2, 2022 Mohammad Nabi 4/17 Hong Kong Mirpur February 22, 2016 Lasith Malinga 4/26 UAE Mirpur February 25, 2016

Kuldeep’s brilliance, combined with Abhishek Sharma’s explosive batting, powered India to a commanding nine-wicket victory over UAE.

Set a modest target of 58, India cruised to the win in just 4.3 overs, losing only one wicket. Sharma starred with a blazing 30 off 16 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes.

He shared a 48-run opening stand with Shubman Gill, who remained unbeaten on 20 from nine deliveries, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav finished not out on seven. UAE’s only wicket came courtesy of pacer Junaid Siddique.

Earlier, Suryakumar’s decision to bowl first paid off handsomely as India’s attack bundled out UAE for just 57 in 13.1 overs.

UAE had a bright start with openers Alishan Sharafu and captain Muhammad Waseem adding 26 runs inside four overs.

Sharafu top-scored with 22 off 17, including three boundaries and a six, before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed him with a yorker. Varun Chakravarthy then removed Muhammad Zohaib (2), leaving UAE 29/2.

Waseem (19 off 22) attempted to rebuild alongside Rahul Chopra (3), but both fell in quick succession, triggering a dramatic collapse. UAE lost their last six wickets for just nine runs, folding for a paltry total.

Kuldeep led the charge with four-fer, while Shivam Dube bagged three wickets. Axar Patel, Chakravarthy, and Bumrah chipped in with one each, sealing a crushing win for the Men in Blue.