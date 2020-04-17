Umar Akmal can still play PSL if he cleans up act: Quetta Gladiators owner

Photo: AFP

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has thrown his weight behind troubled cricketer Umar Akmal, who is expected to be banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches.

Omar, while speaking to media in an online session, revealed that he was willing to retain the troublesome batsman for the next season on the condition that he be cleared of the charges.

“He is one of the best middle-order batsmen in Pakistan and it was a great loss for our team when he was suspended hours before the start of PSL 2020. I would say that it damaged 30% strength of the team,” said the Quetta Gladiators owner.

Recalling the series of events, Omar said that officials from the PCB had informed him at 2am before the opening game.

“I wasn’t informed about the charges then; the PCB didn’t show me any evidence at that time. Akmal told me that the incident had happened due to a misunderstanding caused by a personal issue,” he said.

Despite siding with the tainted cricketer, he insisted that Akmal clean up his act and concentrate wholeheartedly on the sport.

When asked about criminalising spot-fixing, Omar was in its favour and said that players need to be held accountable for their actions.

He also spoke of his team's disappointing performance in the PSL 2020 and reasoned that grueling travel schedules played the part.

“You see, when we played three games in Karachi, we were different but then after that our players didn’t get chance to relax. At one point, we had to rush to the stadium directly from the airport to play the game.”

He also expressed regret over the decision to release Sohail Tanvir and Rilee Rossouw from his side saying that it was not easy as there was no choice left in the retention process.

“I personally contacted both of the players and had apologized to them,” Omar said.

He confirmed that Shane Watson has agreed to return to Pakistan for next season as he has deferred the plans of his retirement adding that he maintained contact with Kevin Pietersen as the former England captain will return in Quetta’s dugout in a new role.

When asked which players he would like to pick from other five franchises, the owner of Quetta Gladiators chose Mohammad Hafeez from Lahore Qalandars, Mohammad Aamir from Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi’s Wahab Riaz, Ruman Raees from Islamabad United and Rilee Rossouw from Multan Sultans.

