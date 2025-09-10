Brazil's chief Samir Xaud highlights challenges his team faced in Bolivia

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and Marquinhos talk to referee Cristi at Estadio Municipal El Alto in El Alto on September 9, 2025. — Reuters

Brazil's Football Federation president Samir Xaud has highlighted the challenges his national team faced during their 1-0 defeat to Bolivia in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier, claiming they were playing against the referees, the police and the ball boys.

Bolivia stunned Brazil to book a place in the intercontinental play-offs for the 2026 World Cup.

Bolivia progressed forward at the cost of Venezuela, who were defeated at home by Colombia to make it easy for the Bolivians.

Miguel Terceros converted in the stoppage time of the first half for the home team to beat five-time World Cup winners Brazil at home for the first time since 2019.

Xaud criticised the overall conditions and treatment the Brazilian football team faced in Bolivia.

"We came to play soccer, and what we saw from the moment we arrived was a completely anti-game," Xaud said.

Carlo Ancelotti was not happy with the officials and was captured on camera arguing with the referees.

Xaud and Ancelotti both complained about the ball boys after the game, accusing them of wasting time.

"Officials have to control that," Ancelotti said.

"Not players, coaches, or the president."

Xaud added: "Even at this altitude of 4,000 meters, we played against the referees, the police, and the ball boys, who were taking the balls off the field and putting them on the field. It was a real mess. This isn't what we expect for world football or South American football. What we want is to grow even further.

"This kind of attitude, especially when playing at altitude, is difficult. I hope CONMEBOL takes action, precisely because we have everything recorded. This can't happen; it's absurd."

Xaud was also angry about the treatment of local police with their delegation since their arrival in Bolivia, but refused to tell the inside story.

"The police were horrible against the entire team, the entire coaching staff," he said.

"It's something we don't expect. We welcome all the teams very warmly, we embrace them. We put everything at their disposal, and when we play outside of Brazil, especially here, the reception we receive here is absurd. I'm outraged."

Brazil, which has already qualified for the FIFA World Cup, have finished fifth in the standings with 28 points, experiencing the worst campaign of their World Cup qualifying history.