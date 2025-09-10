Asia Cup 2025: India win toss, elect to bowl first against UAE

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (right) flips the coin as UAE's Muhammad Waseem (centre) makes the call at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 10, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: India have won the toss and opted to field first against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique and Simranjeet Singh.

Head-to-head

India and UAE have come face-to-face only once in T20Is during the 2016 edition of the Asia Cup in Mirpur.

The former champions won the solitary fixture convincingly by nine wickets, courtesy of a collective bowling effort, followed by Rohit Sharma’s 39 off 28 and Yuvraj Singh’s 14-ball 25.

Matches: 1

India: 1

UAE: 0

Form Guide

The two teams enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as India have only one defeat in their last five completed T20Is, while UAE are on a five-match losing streak.

The reigning world champions last featured in the shortest format in February when they hosted England for a five-match series and won 4-1.

UAE, on the other hand, hosted Pakistan and Afghanistan in the T20I tri-series, which concluded earlier this month, and failed to win a single game.

India: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

UAE: L, L, L, L, L