Manchester City suffers major blow ahead of Manchester derby

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (first from right) and assistant managers Kolo Toure and Pepijn Lijnders (centre) look on at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton on August 31, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester City suffered a major blow ahead of the Manchester United clash as their Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush sustained a knee injury during the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

Marmoush will miss Sunday's Manchester derby, as the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday, as their injury crisis worsens.

Marmoush came off in the ninth minute of Egypt’s 0-0 draw with Burkina Faso when he went down from a challenge, with the team doctor stating the 26-year-old suffered a bruised knee ligament.

Manchester City stated that the club can confirm Marmoush’s injury, and as per the initial results from the scan performed, the forward will miss the Manchester derby on Sunday.

"Manchester City can confirm that Omar Marmoush has sustained a knee injury whilst on international duty with Egypt,” the Club said in a statement.

"The City striker suffered the injury in the early stages of Egypt's World Cup qualifying match with Burkina Faso on Tuesday evening.

"Initial results on a scan performed in Egypt indicate he will not be available for the Manchester derby on Sunday, and he will now return to Manchester for more assessment and to begin his rehabilitation."

Marmoush, who moved from Eintracht Frankfurt to City in January 2025, scored eight goals and four assists in all competitions in the 2024/25 season. However, he has yet to net the ball this season.

The injury is a major blow for Pep Guardiola's side, as they are already struggling with several injuries and are 13th in the Premier League standings after just one victory in three matches this season.

Rayan Cherki and Mateo Kovacic are also sidelined with long-term injuries, while Phil Foden and Savinho are also doubtful.