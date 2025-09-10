Shoaib Akhtar believes losing by small margin against India ‘would be a win’ for UAE

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday opined that the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) defeat against India in their upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 clash is imminent, with the only positive for them would be if they fall short by a small margin.

The 17th edition of the men’s Asia Cup got underway at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where dominant Afghanistan outclassed Hong Kong by 94 runs.

In the second match of the eight-team tournament, India will face the UAE, who have the home advantage in their favour but are coming off a winless T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

India, on the other hand, lost only three of the 20 matches they played since winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The reigning world champions’ squad, led by hard-hitting batter Suryakumar Yadav, further features top players like Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

Akhtar, while going through the India squad during a local sports programme, also featuring Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik and Umar Gul, was awestruck, stating, “Who do they leave out?”

He then went on to predict the outcome of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 fixture and termed India clear favourites, and thus believes that if the UAE lose by a small margin, that would be a victory for them.

The legendary pacer cited the outcome of the curtain raiser, where Hong Kong were blown away by 94 runs, and urged the UAE to ‘show some fight’.

"See, we know they are going to lose. I just feel that losing by a small margin would be a win for the UAE,” said Akhtar.

“This is my complaint against Hong Kong, who lost by 94 runs to Afghanistan last evening. You had to lose, at least lose close. So that you get something. Show some fight.”