Prabodhani returns as Sri Lanka announce Women’s World Cup squad

Udeshika Prabodhani of Sri Lanka celebrates with Anushka Sanjeewani after dismissing Alice Capsey of England during 3rd Metro Bank One Day International between England and Sri Lanka at Uptonsteel County Ground on September 14, 2023 in Leicester, England. - AFP

Sri Lanka have named their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, beginning September 30, with the return of veteran left-arm seamer Udeshika Prabodhani after nearly a year-long injury layoff.

Batter Imesha Dulani, who was previously dropped for the home tri-series against India and South Africa earlier this year, also makes a comeback.

Teenagers Rashmika Sewwandi and Manudi Nanayakkara, batter Hansima Karunaratne, and spinner Inoshi Fernando were left out of the squad.

The 39-year-old last represented Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 World Cup in October last year and has not played an ODI since the tour of Ireland in August 2024.

Her return from a persistent hamstring injury will strengthen Sri Lanka’s seam attack alongside 35-year-old Achini Kulasuriya and 24-year-old Malki Madara.

Dulani, 23, replaces 17-year-old Nanayakkara and is expected to serve as a backup batter.

The squad is led by captain Chamari Athapaththu, supported by a settled batting lineup including Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Piumi Wathsala, and Anushka Sanjeewani.

Despite Inoshi’s exclusion, Sri Lanka retain strong spin options in Dewmi Vihanga, Inoka Ranaweera, and Sugandika Kumari, alongside all-rounders Athapaththu and Dilhari.

Sri Lanka will kick off their World Cup campaign against India in Guwahati on September 30.

The team will then play four matches in Colombo before heading to Navi Mumbai to face Bangladesh, and will return home for their final league match against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka Women’s ODI World Cup Squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera, Achini Kulasuriya, Piumi Badalge, Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera.