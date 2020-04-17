Saqlain Mushtaq reveals how Abdul Qadir made his doosra even more deadly

Off-spin great Saqlain Mushtaq has revealed how the legendary and late Abdul Qadir helped him tweak his doosra (the one that goes the other way) and made it an even more deadly weapon than before.

Saqlain, in a homage to Qadir on his YouTube channel, explained how big an influence Qadir was on him despite them being different kind of spinners.

He said that at the beginning of his career Qadir visited him at Gaddafi Stadium and gave him a tight hug before giving him a tip that only he could have.

Saqlain recalled Qadir telling him that "'although no one is able to read your doosra right now out of your hand but the trajectory of your off-spin and doosra are slightly different'."

Qadir, as per Saqlain, told him that his doosra was more flighted than his stock ball, which would help batsmen differentiate between the two in the long run.

"Either make your off-spin more loopy or lower your doosra's trajectory so they both pitch in the same area," Saqlain quoted Qadir as saying.





