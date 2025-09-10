Bolivia clinch playoff spot with shock win over Brazil, Ecuador stun Argentina

Brazil's Alisson Becker in action with Bolivia's Luis Haquin at Estadio Municipal El Alto in El Alto on September 9, 2025. — Reuters

Miguel Terceros scored from the penalty spot as Bolivia stunned Brazil 1-0 to book a place in the intercontinental play-offs for the 2026 World Cup, while Argentina was upset by Ecuador with a 1-0 scoreline in the final round of South America's qualifiers on Tuesday.

Bolivia progressed forward at the cost of Venezuela, who were defeated at home by Colombia to make it easy for the Bolivians.

Bolivia's Terceros converted in the stoppage time of the first half to beat five-time World Cup winners Brazil at home for the first time since 2019.

Following the defeat, Carlo Ancelotti's side has dropped to fifth in the standings.

The play-off tournament will be played among six teams, with Bolivia joining two teams from CONCACAF and one each from the African, Asian and Oceania confederations. The event will take place in Monterrey and Guadalajara in March to fill the final two places at the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Meanwhile, Ecuador and reigning champions Argentina, who had already booked their places in the FIFA World Cup next year, produced an intense contest in Guayaquil.

Argentina were reduced to 10 men when Nicolas Otamendi was sent off in the 31st minute. The opportunity was availed by the hosts and scored in first-half stoppage time through Enner Valencia from a penalty.

Ecuador was also left one man short in the 50th minute when Moises Caicedo was dismissed, but they kept their composure and claimed the victory, moving to second place in the table.

The defeat has not shaken Argentina, which remain in the top spot in the standings with 39 points, nine ahead of Ecuador.

Colombia clinched third place with a 6-3 victory over Venezuela in Maturin, with Luis Suarez dominating the opposition by scoring four goals.

Uruguay, which managed a 0-0 draw with Chile in Santiago, qualified in fourth place, while Matias Galarza scored for Paraguay in a 1-0 win over Peru in Lima, leaving them in sixth place.