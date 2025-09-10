Pakistan surpass South Africa in ODI rankings; Saim soars in T20I all-rounder list

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's star ODI batters Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam (left), along with young talent Saim Ayub. – AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan has leapfrogged South Africa in the ICC ODI team rankings, despite the Proteas winning their three-match ODI series against England 2-1.

A crushing 342-run defeat in South Africa’s final match, however, dealt a significant blow, allowing the green shirts to overtake them in the rankings.

Pakistan now occupies fifth place with 100 points, pushing South Africa to sixth with 99 points. The Green Shirts are also just three points behind Sri Lanka, who hold the fourth position.

India remains the top-ranked ODI team, followed by New Zealand in second and Australia in third. Afghanistan sits in seventh place above England, who are eighth, followed by West Indies and Bangladesh at ninth and tenth, respectively.

In the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings, Pakistan’s young talent Saim Ayub has made a remarkable climb, moving up five spots to ninth place, level with Australia’s Marcus Stoinis.

Mohammad Nawaz also advances five positions to 16th with 153 points, while Shadab Khan drops five places to 28th with 113 points.

Faheem Ashraf slips eight spots to 54th with 75 points, and Abbas Afridi falls three places to 62nd. T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha climbs six positions to 77th.

India’s Hardik Pandya continues to hold the top spot as the number one T20I all-rounder, followed by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi at second and Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee at third.