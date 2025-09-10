Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan spinners make big leap in ICC T20I rankings

The collage of photos shows Pakistan spinners Abrar Ahmed (left), Sufiyan Muqeem (centre), and Mohammad Nawaz. – AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan players made significant gains in the ICC T20I rankings following their impressive performances in the recently concluded tri-nation series against Afghanistan and the UAE.

The green shirts capped the series with a dominant win over the Afghan team in the final.

T20I captain Salman Ali Agha climbed two spots, moving from 59th to 57th with 505 points, while opening batter Fakhar Zaman surged nine places to 68th from 77th, earning 464 points.

Among other batters, no Pakistan player made it into the top 20, with absent duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan—both sidelined from Pakistan’s shorter-format plans since December 2024—slipping three and six places to 24th and 28th, respectively.

Hasan Nawaz dropped four places to 35th, Saim Ayub fell one spot to 41st, and Sahibzada Farhan declined six places to 73rd.

The batting rankings remain topped by India’s Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, while England’s Phil Salt holds third position.

In the ICC T20I bowling rankings, no Pakistan bowler features in the top 10.

Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem made a seven-place jump to 15th with 632 points, and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi rose four places to 22nd with 598 points.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed made the biggest leap, soaring 39 spots to 27th with 566 points, while Mohammad Nawaz climbed 13 places to 30th.

However, pacers Haris Rauf and Abbas Afridi slipped down seven and four places to 35th and 37th, respectively. Injured Shadab Khan, currently under rehabilitation, dropped eight places to 89th.

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy remains the top-ranked T20I bowler, followed by England’s Adil Rashid at second and West Indies’ Akeal Hosein at third.