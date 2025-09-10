MLC 2026 set for June–July 18 amid USAC-ACE contract uncertainty

Washington Freedom players celebrate after lifting the Major League Cricket (MLC) trophy following their victory over San Francisco Unicorns in the final at Dallas on July 28, 2024. – MLC

The fourth season of Major League Cricket (MLC) is set to take place from June 18 to July 18, 2026, featuring six teams competing in a total of 34 matches, continuing the format established in the previous edition.

Despite the announcement of Season 4 dates, USA Cricket (USAC) has yet to confirm whether it has revoked the termination of its contract with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), the owners of the league.

This uncertainty has raised concerns among USA players, as highlighted by Corey Anderson, operational director of the USA Cricketers' Association, which is not officially recognised by USAC.

Since the third season in 2025, MLC has scheduled its window in June-July to avoid clashes with other global franchise competitions, allowing the league to tap into a larger pool of international talent.

Originally a 19-match tournament in 2023, the competition expanded to 25 matches in 2024 and has maintained the 34-match format since 2025.

“Season 3 showed that demand for top-tier cricket in the USA is real and accelerating,” said Johnny Grave, MLC Chief Executive.

“MLC is winning new fans, followers, and viewers throughout the USA and around the world. We are delivering on our promise to grow the game across the country and strengthen relations with new and existing commercial partners.”

According to MLC, ACE aims to establish ten international-standard venues by 2030, with investments exceeding US$150 million.

The six teams competing in the 2026 season include Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom.

MLC is also planning to add two more teams by the 2027 season, with expansion into Canada being considered.

In the 2025 edition, MI New York claimed their second title in three seasons, narrowly defeating Washington Freedom by five runs in a thrilling final.