Flora Devonshire earns maiden call-up as New Zealand name Women's World Cup squad

Flora Devonshire of New Zealand reacts during game two of the Women's T20 series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval, on March 16, 2025, in Christchurch, New Zealand. - AFP

WELLINGTON: Allrounder Flora Devonshire has received her maiden ODI call-up after being named in New Zealand’s squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The 22-year-old left-arm spinner, who made her T20I debut against Sri Lanka earlier this year, was part of New Zealand A’s tour of England in June and July.

Her inclusion in the 15-member squad came at the expense of fellow left-arm spinner Fran Jonas, who has 26 ODIs to her name and was a notable omission.

Polly Inglis, Bella James, and Bree Illing have also been selected for their first World Cup campaigns. Between them, the trio have featured in just eight ODIs.

Head coach Ben Sawyer admitted leaving Jonas out was a difficult call.

"It’s never easy when you have multiple players pushing for the same spot, and that made for some tough decisions," Sawyer said. "Fran is a quality player and at just 21, we believe her best years are still ahead. But Flora offers an exciting option and has earned her place."

Illing, a left-arm seamer, impressed with four wickets in her debut ODI series against Sri Lanka.

James made her ODI debut against Australia late last year, while Inglis, who struck an unbeaten 34 off 21 balls against Sri Lanka in March, will provide wicketkeeping back-up to first-choice Izzy Gaze.

Sawyer praised the newcomers for bringing variety and balance to the squad.

"Bree puts batters under pressure with her swing and new-ball skills. Flora has shown she can consistently attack the stumps, while Bella is a versatile batter who can score all around the ground. Polly gives us another option with the gloves and adds grit and determination, which are vital in tough conditions," he said.

The experienced core of the squad includes skipper Sophie Devine, who has announced this will be her final ODI tournament, alongside veterans Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green, and Amelia Kerr.

"In the four world events I’ve been part of with this group, I can honestly say we’re the best prepared we’ve ever been," Sawyer added. "The break from international cricket since April has allowed us to work hard on our physical skills, which could make the difference in Indian conditions."

New Zealand will depart for the UAE on September 13 for a pre-tournament camp that includes two warm-up matches against England, before heading to India.

They open their World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia on October 1 in Indore.

New Zealand for Women's ODI World Cup:

Sophie Devine (capt), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu