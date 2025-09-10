Dewald Brevis smashes SA20 record as Pretoria Capitals break bank

Dewald Brevis hits a six while batting during the third Metro Bank ODI Series match at Utilita Bowl, Southampton on September 7, 2025. - AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Dewald Brevis, holder of the highest individual T20I score for South Africa, shattered the SA20 auction record after being bought for R16.5 million (approx. US$945,000) by Pretoria Capitals (PC) on Tuesday night.

Brevis, who entered the auction with a base price of R500,000 (approx. $28,500), sparked a bidding war. Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and Paarl Royals (PR) fought fiercely until PR, with only R14.5 million in their purse, dropped out at the R10 million mark.

PC then joined the fray and outbid JSK’s R16 million offer with a winning bid of R16.5 million, using more than half of their R32.5 million purse on the 21-year-old.

Just minutes earlier, South Africa’s T20I skipper Aiden Markram became the first player to cross the R10 million mark, going to Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) for R14 million.

Pretoria initially battled DSG for Markram, with Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) also attempting to retain him via the “right-to-match” card, but DSG eventually sealed the deal. Markram is now a frontrunner to lead DSG, replacing Keshav Maharaj, who rejoined SEC for R1.7 million.

SEC, who entered the auction needing a new captain after releasing Markram, announced that Tristan Stubbs would take charge. Stubbs was the only player they retained before the auction.

SEC’s most expensive signing was Matthew Breetzke at R6.1 million, while Quinton de Kock joined for R2.4 million. They also strengthened their attack with Anrich Nortje (R5 million), Marco Jansen, and a mix of local and overseas bowlers, including James Coles, Chris Wood, and Lewis Gregory.

Defending champions MI Cape Town (MICT), with the smallest purse of R11.5 million, spent nearly half on Rassie van der Dussen (R5.2 million).

They also snapped up Reeza Hendricks for just R500,000 and opted for squad continuity, holding onto Dane Piedt and Tristan Luus.

PC, meanwhile, built a formidable bowling lineup around Brevis by adding Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Saqib Mahmood, Codi Yusuf, and Craig Overton.

DSG targeted firepower, securing Gerald Coetzee (R7.4 million), Kwena Maphaka, Eathan Bosch, and Test batters David Bedingham and Tony de Zorzi, while also adding Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam to their spin ranks.

JSK invested R9 million in allrounder Wiaan Mulder and R6.3 million in left-arm quick Nandre Burger, who returns from injury. They also retained veteran spinner Imran Tahir late in the auction and picked up England’s Reece Topley to bolster their pace attack.

PR had a frustrating night, with director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara visibly exasperated as they struggled in bidding battles. Their biggest signing was wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (R2.3 million).

They also added Ottneil Baartman, Gudakesh Motie, Hardus Viljoen, and Sri Lankan allrounder Vishen Halambage but missed out on top-tier quicks.

Notable unsold players included South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo and Junior Dala, alongside international stars such as Mustafizur Rahman, Kusal Perera, Jayden Seales, Jimmy Anderson, and Moeen Ali.