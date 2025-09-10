Rashid Khan highlights area of improvement after victory over Hong Kong

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (centre) appeals for a wicket during their Asia Cup 2025 match against Hong Kong at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan on Tuesday termed losing early wickets the issue to address following their thumping 94-run victory over Hong Kong in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 curtain raiser here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan registered a massive total of 188/6 on the board, courtesy of half-centuries from opening batter Sediqullah Atal and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.

Afghanistan, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they had been reduced to 26/2 inside four overs.

Skipper Rashid, while speaking at the post-match presentation, shared that he was pleased with his team, especially Omarzai’s performance, but acknowledged the need to address their ongoing issue of losing early wickets.

“Was a great game. Good to put total on the board. Wickets early on is the key for us. We had the same issue in the last series. That's one area we need to improve. Batting in the death overs was a great effort. Specially, Omarzai,” said Rashid.

Defending a 189-run target, Afghanistan’s bowling attack swiftly restricted Hong Kong to 94/9 in 20 overs to round up a comprehensive victory.

“We have good spinners. It puts pressure on the opposition. When you put runs on the board, batters will take risks and we have a chance to pick wickets. We will try to have a good record while chasing as well,” Rashid continued.

The Afghanistan captain then went on to term the decision to exclude experienced spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman from the lineup a ‘tough call’, but reiterated having options makes it easier for him to look for combinations.

“Tough ask to see what is the playing XI. To keep Mujeeb out, it was a tough call. You sometimes look for combinations. The good thing is I have options and that makes it easier for me,” he concluded.