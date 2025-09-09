David Miller ruled out of England T20I series

David Miller of South Africa pictured during a net session during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 04, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - ICC

CARDIFF: South Africa batter David Miller has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against England after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old sustained the injury during the final week of The Hundred while representing Northern Superchargers. His absence comes as a major setback for the Proteas, with the left-hander boasting 130 T20I caps.

Miller, who had already skipped the recent Australia and England tours to feature in The Hundred, was unable to regain fitness in time for the series opener at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday.

CSA confirmed no replacement has been named, leaving Aiden Markram’s squad with 14 members.

Although Miller also missed the preceding ODI series, South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma recently reiterated that the veteran batter remains central to the Proteas’ long-term plans, including the 2027 World Cup.

In a further development, CSA announced that former all-rounder Albie Morkel has joined the side as a bowling consultant for the series.

Meanwhile, England confirmed their playing XI for the opening T20I against South Africa. All-rounder Sam Curran makes his return to the T20 side for the first time since November 2024, when he last featured against the West Indies. It will also be his first outing under head coach Brendon McCullum.

The 27-year-old was drafted into the squad following a standout campaign for champions Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, where he amassed 238 runs and picked up 12 wickets.

His inclusion strengthens England’s balance, which was notably missing a seam-bowling all-rounder during their recent 2-1 ODI series defeat to South Africa.

Spinners Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks, who shared the fifth-bowler duties in that series, have both retained their places in the T20I XI.