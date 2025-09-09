Arshad Nadeem departs for Japan to participate in World Athletics Championship

Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan holds his country's flag up in celebration after the Men's Javelin Throw Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Tuesday left for Japan to participate in the World Athletics Championships.

According to the details, Nadeem flew to Japan from Allama Iqbal International Airport here alongside his coach, Salman Butt, after training at the Punjab Stadium earlier in the day.

Ahead of his departure, Nadeem expressed satisfaction with his preparations for the global event and vowed to give his best.

“Preparation is good, I am determined to give my best,” said Nadeem. “After surgery in England, he has undergone intensive training in Lahore.”

For the unversed, Nadeem successfully underwent a procedural muscle surgery in Cambridge, UK, in July, which marked a crucial step in his recovery from a calf muscle injury that recently forced him to withdraw from an international event in Switzerland.

According to medical sources, doctors discovered partial damage to the muscles in Nadeem’s calf, which required surgical intervention.

Following the surgery, Arshad Nadeem completed his rehabilitation under the supervision of renowned Dr. Ali Bajwa in London and eventually returned here.

Upon returning to Pakistan last month, Nadeem initially began light training as part of his rehabilitation process before starting vigorous training, including throwing practice.

It is pertinent to mention that Arshad Nadeem will partake in the qualifying round of the World Athletics Championships on September 17, while the final round of the event is scheduled to be held the next day.