Teddy Atlas advises Moses Itauma on next opponent

Teddy Atlas has advised Moses Itauma to target Filip Hrgovic as his next opponent, international media reported on Tuesday.

Itauma, who is regarded as the future of the heavyweight division, stopped Dillian Whyte in a non-title fight on August 16 in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton rose to the occasion and claimed victory in the first round to add the biggest name to his KO list.

The 20-year-old has recently said he is ready for the next challenge, no matter who the opponent is, and now, renowned American boxing trainer, commentator and analyst Atlas has advised him to go after Hrgovic.

Atlas said Itauma needs someone who can take him some rounds and test him.

“Itauma needs someone who will take him some rounds and ask him some questions that need to be answered, not for us, for him. He needs a guy like Hrgovic because he’s got a good chin, he’s a little too easy to hit sometimes, I get it, but he’s a big guy,” Atlas said.

“He’s probably not as good a puncher as Joshua. He’s a big guy, he can hurt you obviously, but I don’t think he’s that level of a puncher.

“I’m not saying he can’t punch, anyone that big can deliver with force. But I don’t think he’s one of those special hit you on top of the head, fracture your ankle type punchers.”

Hrgovic defeated David Adeleye on the undercard of Itauma versus Whyte, and reports suggest that he had been approached for the fight as early as December.