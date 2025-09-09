Only two Pakistanis in Brett Lee’s all-time Asian T20I team

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 11, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: Australia’s batting great Brett Lee on Tuesday, named his all-time Asian T20I team, featuring only two Pakistanis and five Indian players.

The 17th edition of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup got underway at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the curtain raiser.

Meanwhile, Lee, who represented Australia in 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is during his glittering international career from 1999 to 2012, was asked to reveal his all-time Asian T20I team during his interview with Fox Sports.

The former pacer picked India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the openers in his lineup while also naming Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, who is seventh on the list of all-time leading run-scorers in the shortest format, and speedster Haris Rauf.

“I think he [Rizwan] should definitely get an opportunity to be in that all-time T20I team because of what he’s achieved. Now, the conjecture is over here that he’s not going to play in this series, which is surprising to me,” Lee said about Rizwan.

“Haris Rauf has got the pace and balls at the death,” he said.

Lee also picked India’s MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, while Rashid Khan from Afghanistan and Wanindu Hasaranga from Sri Lanka.

He further picked three associate nations’ players – Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat and UAE’s Amjad Javed and Mohammad Naveed, alongside cricketers from established nations in Asia.

Brett Lee’s All-time Asian T20I Team

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Hayat, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan, Amjad Javed, Mohammad Naveed, Haris Rauf and Jasprit Bumrah.