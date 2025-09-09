Azmatullah Omarzai breaks Mohammad Nabi’s T20I record in Asia Cup opener

Azmatullah Omarzai runs between the wickets during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025. - AFP

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai on Tuesday surpassed former captain Mohammad Nabi’s long-standing record in T20I cricket during the Asia Cup 2025 opener against Hong Kong at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Omarzai, courtesy of his explosive knock, now holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Afghan batter in T20Is, reaching the milestone in just 20 deliveries.

Nabi had previously set the record in 2017 against Ireland at Greater Noida, where he brought up his fifty in 21 balls.

Fastest T20I fifty by Afghanistan batters:

Player Balls Score Opponent Date Azmatullah Omarzai 20 53 (21) Hong Kong September 9, 2025 Mohammad Nabi 21 55* (25) UAE December 16, 2016 Hazratullah Zazai 22 74 (33) Ireland August 20, 2018 Najibullah Zadran 22 69* (30) Zimbabwe September 14, 2019

Opening batter Sediqullah Atal and Omarzai’s blistering half-centuries powered Afghanistan to a commanding total in the curtain-raiser of the tournament.

Skipper Rashid Khan’s decision to bat first proved fruitful as Afghanistan posted 188/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

However, the innings got off to a shaky start with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8) and Ibrahim Zadran (1) departing early, leaving Afghanistan at 26/2 inside three overs.

Nabi then steadied the innings with Atal, adding 51 runs for the third wicket. The veteran all-rounder played a brisk knock of 33 off 26 balls, including three boundaries and a six, before falling to Kinchit Shah in the 11th over.

Gulbadin Naib’s brief stay ended soon after, but Omarzai’s arrival turned the tide.

The power-hitter smashed 53 off just 21 balls, laced with two fours and five sixes, and dominated an 82-run partnership with Atal for the fifth wicket before falling to Ayush Shukla in the 19th over.

Atal held firm at the other end, finishing unbeaten on 73 from 52 balls, decorated with six fours and three sixes, to anchor Afghanistan’s innings.