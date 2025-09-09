Javier Mendez opens up about Khabib’s practice with Makhachev before Poirier fight

An undated photo of Islam Makhachev (left) and Khabib Nurmagomedov. — Instagram/islam_makhachev

Coach Javier Mendez has opened up about former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fight against Dustin Poirier, sharing behind-the-scenes details, international media reported on Tuesday.

Nurmagomedov, one of the greatest MMA fighters, retired in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, concluding with an impressive 29-0 professional record and establishing himself as one of the era's most dominant fighters.

The legend fought Poirier in his second lightweight title defence at UFC 242. Khabib defeated the challenger through submission in the third round in that fight.

However, there was a moment during the fight when Poirier locked Khabib in a tight guillotine choke.

Speaking during a podcast, Khabib’s coach Mendez revealed that he was not worried about ‘The Eagle’ being submitted because, to counter that move, he had been practising with Islam Makhachev ahead of the bout at UFC 242.

"Believe it or not, in the backroom, [Khabib Nurmagomedov] was working out with Islam [Makhachev], and he put himself in the position a lot because they kind of knew that Khabib's very tough to choke and he would even blow his arms out,” Mendez said.

“So, he was like, If [Poirier] got us there, no big deal. Even when it happened, his father and I... looked at each other and we were just laughing."

Khabib Nurmagomedov was fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 after one of the biggest fights in UFC history against Conor McGregor, which ‘The Eagle’ won by submitting his fierce rival.

Meanwhile, Poirier was the interim lightweight champion at that time, aiming to unify the title.