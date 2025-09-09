England announce playing XI for first South Africa T20I

England's Sam Curran during a nets session at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Picture date: Tuesday September 9, 2025. - AFP

CARDIFF: England have confirmed their playing XI for the opening T20I of the three-match series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on Wednesday at Sophia Gardens.

All-rounder Sam Curran returns to the T20 side for the first time since November 2024, when he last featured against the West Indies. This will also be his first appearance under head coach Brendon McCullum.

The 27-year-old earned a late call-up to the squad following an impressive campaign in The Hundred for champions Oval Invincibles, where he scored 238 runs and claimed 12 wickets.

England notably lacked a seam-bowling all-rounder during the ODI series against South Africa, which the Proteas won 2-1.

Spinners Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks had filled the role of the fifth bowler, and both retain their places in the T20I XI.

Bethell is slated to bat at No. 3, while Curran is positioned at No. 5, though England showed flexibility with their batting order during the ODIs.

The pace attack will be spearheaded by Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer, with Adil Rashid (leg-spin) and Liam Dawson (left-arm spin) handling the spin department.

Opener Phil Salt also returns after missing the West Indies series earlier this summer due to paternity leave.

England XI for 1st T20I: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (capt), Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.