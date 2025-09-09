Former Tottenham coach Postecoglou replaces Nuno at Forest

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates after winning the Europa League Final at San Mames in Bilbao on May 21, 2025. — Reuters

Nottingham Forest have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

According to an ESPN report, Postecoglou has signed a contract which will end in June 2027.

Espirito Santo was sacked by Forest on Monday. The Portuguese coach last month said that his relationship with the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, had broken down.

Marinakis, in a statement, said that we are appointing a coach who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies.

"We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies," Marinakis said in a statement about appointing Postecoglou.

"His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions."

Greece-born former Australia international Postecoglou was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in June after spending two seasons with the club, helping them win their first major trophy since 2008 in the shape of the UEFA Europa League in May, which they won after beating Manchester United in the final.

Tottenham Hotspur came fifth in Postecoglou's first season in charge in the Premier League, but slipped to 17th last season, which is the London club's worst league campaign since 1977, when they were relegated.

Postecoglou will likely face a hostile reception back in north London, as he is set to manage his first game as Forest boss on Saturday, when they visit Arsenal.