Alexander Isak breaks silence on Newcastle statement

Sweden's Alexander Isak during the warm up before the match against Kosovo at Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina on September 8, 2025. — Reuters

New Liverpool signing Alexander Isak has broken the silence on Newcastle United's statement days after his move to the Reds.

Isak made a move from Newcastle to Liverpool on a long-term contract on deadline day, putting an end to one of the longest summer transfer sagas.

The Magpies accepted a £125 million ($170 million) bid for the Sweden international on September 1, before rejecting an offer worth £110 million plus add-ons earlier this month.

Alexander Isak was dropped from Newcastle's pre-season tour of Asia, the club citing a ‘minor thigh injury’, and had not played a single match in the ongoing season for the Magpies.

He was training on his own due to Liverpool links. However, after the Reds' initial bid was rejected by his previous club, he refused to join the Newcastle squad and released a statement in which he said promises had been ‘broken’ by the St James' Park club and that their ‘relationship can't continue’.

The club, in response, said "no commitment had ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer".

Now days after his transfer, talking to the media after a 2-0 defeat to Kosovo at the 2026 World Cup qualifier, the Swedish has opened up on the statement issued by the Magpies, saying not everyone has a clear picture, but that is something for another day.

He also showed happiness on returning to playing football after a transfer saga.

"It’s great that things were cleared up before the squad and that I could focus on playing football again. It’s been a fairly new situation for me, but you always learn and develop mentally off the pitch too. It’s a bit like it is,” Isak said.

“It’s clear that not everyone has the whole picture, but that’s something for another day. Right now, the disappointment is about this match and how it went. But at the same time, I have a positive feeling about the club team part that is coming."

The Sweden international, who moved from La Liga club Real Sociedad to Newcastle for £60m in 2022, scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last campaign.