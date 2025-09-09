Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 opener

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (second from left) and Hong Kong's Yasim Murtaza at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Hong Kong in the curtain raiser of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Challu, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal and Ehsan Khan.

Head-to-head

Afghanistan and Hong Kong have come face-to-face five times in T20Is, with the former leading the head-to-head record with three triumphs.

Matches: 5

Afghanistan: 3

Hong Kong: 2

Form Guide

The two teams enter the Asia Cup 2025 curtain raiser with similar momentum in their favour as they both have three victories in their last five completed T20Is, respectively.

Hong Kong participated in the Asia Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy in July and made it to the final, where Malaysia outclassed them by 10 wickets in the rain-affected contest, which was reduced to five overs per side.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, tasted a similar fate in the recently concluded T20I tri-series against Pakistan and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) as they suffered a gruelling defeat in the final against the Green Shirts.

Afghanistan: L, W, W, W, L (most recent first)

Hong Kong: L, W, W, L, W