Muhammad Waseem believes UAE can ‘upset’ Pakistan or India in Asia Cup 2025

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) captain Muhammad Waseem on Tuesday expressed confidence in his team’s abilities to upset either Pakistan or India in the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to run from September 9 to 28.

Waseem, while addressing the captains’ press conference at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here, just hours ahead of the curtain raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong, shared that they target Super 4s qualification by beating Oman and one of Pakistan and India.

“We can absolutely inflict an upset on one of India or Pakistan,” said Waseem.

“We could beat Oman and we’ll target one of these two and eye a run to the Super Four,” he added.

For the unversed, UAE are drawn in Group A, which further features former champions Pakistan and India, accompanied by Oman, who are making their debut appearance in the continental tournament.

The Waseem-led side will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against India on Wednesday before taking on Oman in the afternoon fixture of September 15’s double header.

In their final group-stage match UAE will lock horns with Pakistan on September 17.

The associate nation recently hosted Pakistan and Afghanistan in a T20I tri-series, which served as the dress rehearsal for the upcoming tournament.

The home side lost all four of their matches in the tri-nation series and thus finished at the bottom of the standings.

UAE squad for Asia Cup 2025: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.