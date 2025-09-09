Tentative dates unveiled for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Haris Rauf looks on as India's Rishabh Pant talks with teammate Suryakumar Yadav after Pant hit four during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 9, 2024. - AFP

The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is expected to be played between February 7 and March 8, with India and Sri Lanka confirmed as co-hosts for the tournament featuring 20 teams.

According to details, matches will take place across at least five venues in India and two in Sri Lanka.

The final is likely to be held in Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on whether Pakistan qualifies, given that India and Pakistan are currently not playing bilateral cricket due to political tensions.

While the ICC is still finalising the official schedule, it has already identified the window and informed participating nations.

The tournament format will mirror that of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

Teams will be divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super Eight stage, which will then split into two groups of four.

The top two sides from each Super Eight group will move on to the semi-finals.

India enter the competition as defending champions, having defeated South Africa in the final in Barbados earlier this year. The 2024 edition comprised 55 matches in total.

So far, 15 teams have secured their spots in the 2026 tournament: India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Netherlands, and debutants Italy.

The remaining five spots will be filled through regional qualifiers — two from Africa and three from Asia and East Asia Pacific.

India’s cricket calendar in early 2026 is packed with marquee events. The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is expected to be played between early January and early February, followed immediately by the T20 World Cup.

Following the global event, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been tentatively scheduled between March 15 and May 31.

Additionally, India will host New Zealand for a white-ball series, comprising ODIs and T20Is, from January 11 to 31.