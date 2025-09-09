WATCH: Salman, Suryakumar shake hands after Asia Cup captains’ conference

Pakistan captain Salman Alii Agha (Left) alongwith India's Suryakumar Yadav shaking hands following the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2025 captains’ conference in Dubai on September 9, 2025. - X

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and India skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared a brief interaction and shook hands following the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2025 captains’ conference on Tuesday.

A video circulating on social media shows Salman standing near the stage, greeting fellow captains, including India’s Suryakumar.





The Indian captain was also seen exchanging pleasantries with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

During the pre-tournament press conference, both Salman and Suryakumar made it clear that they would not instruct their players to tone down aggression when the two arch-rivals meet in their much-anticipated clash.

While cricketers from both nations have traditionally shared cordial relations off the field despite political tensions, the captains were asked whether they would advise their teams to keep emotions in check during the marquee encounter.

“Aggression is always there when we take the field,” said a relaxed-looking Suryakumar. “Without some degree of aggression, I don’t think you can play this sport. I’m really excited to take the field.”

Echoing similar views, Pakistan skipper Salman said there was no need to restrict players from expressing themselves.

“You don’t need to say anything to any player because every individual is different,” Salman explained.

“If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that. Fast bowlers, in particular, are always aggressive and you can’t stop them, because that’s what keeps them going. From my side, there is no instruction to anyone as long as it stays within the spirit of the game.”

The Asia Cup 2025 officially kicks off on Tuesday with the tournament opener between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash is scheduled to take place at the iconic Dubai International Stadium on September 14.

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.