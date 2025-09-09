Oman, Hong Kong skippers hail Asia Cup 2025 as proud milestone

The photo shows Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka (Left), Hong Kong China captain Yasim Murtaza, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (Centre) Bangladesh captain Litton Das) (First to right) and Oman captain Jatinder Singh. - ACC

DUBAI: Oman captain Jatinder Singh described his team’s participation in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 as a “proud and historic moment,” marking their maiden appearance in the continental event.

During the captains’ conference following the Asia Cup trophy unveiling, Singh expressed his delight at the milestone.

“This is a proud moment for us. We are playing the Asia Cup for the first time, though we have already featured in three World Cups,” Jatinder said.

Sharing the stage with the continent’s cricketing heavyweights, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem credited his experience in the International League T20 (ILT20) for sharpening his skills.

“It’s been a big learning curve for me. Playing alongside top players has helped a lot, and we’ve been preparing hard for the past month for this tournament,” Waseem remarked.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan expressed optimism despite his team’s defeat to Pakistan in Sunday’s final in Sharjah, highlighting the value of the experience gained.

“It’s important for us to learn from these conditions ahead of the Asia Cup,” said Rashid, who will lead Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack.

The leg-spinner acknowledged the team’s recent lack of collective match practice in the shortest format, emphasising the importance of the current series for building rhythm and confidence.

“Over the last eight or nine months, we haven’t played much T20 cricket together, and a series like this gives us positive energy.”

Looking ahead to the regional tournament, Rashid remained upbeat about Afghanistan’s chances.

“I think it’s going to be a great and exciting Asia Cup for us,” he said.

Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza expressed pride in his team’s consistency, praising the hard work and dedication of his players.

“It’s good to see our team playing the Asia Cup for the fifth time. We have a good bunch of players who have been working really hard to get here, and that’s what helped us qualify for this tournament,” Murtaza said.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das reflected on his side’s recent performances, noting that their strong run in bilateral series has boosted confidence ahead of the Asia Cup.

“In the recent past, we played three series and we performed really well, which boosted our team. All the players are very excited because, you know, playing the Asia Cup means competing against very good teams. But you have to match that level, and if you want to win, you must give your 100%. That’s the main challenge,” Das said.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka discussed the demanding schedule his team has faced, pointing out the physical strain of consecutive matches and the importance of fitness management.

“It’s really hard to play back-to-back games in Zimbabwe and then travel straight here. We actually need a couple of days off, and I hope the coach will allow us that,” Asalanka said.

“It’s important to take care of our fitness, especially since it’s really hot out there. For me, it’s crucial to stay fresh and give 100% in the first game,” he added.