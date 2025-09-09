Suryakumar, Salman rule out curbing aggression ahead of Indo-Pak Asia Cup clash

The collage of photos shows India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav BCCI/PCB

DUBAI: India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha have made it clear they will not instruct their players to tone down their aggression when the two arch-rivals clash in a highly anticipated Asia Cup encounter in Dubai on Sunday.

The contest comes just months after a four-day military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May, adding further intensity to one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

While players from both nations have traditionally maintained cordial relations despite political tensions, both captains were asked during the pre-tournament media briefing on Tuesday whether they would advise their teams to keep emotions in check.

“Aggression is always there when we take the field,” said a relaxed-looking Suryakumar. “Without some degree of aggression, I don’t think you can play this sport. I’m really excited to take the field.”

Pakistan skipper Salman echoed similar sentiments, saying it was unnecessary to restrict players from expressing themselves.

“You don’t need to say anything to any player because every individual is different,” Salman explained.

“If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that. When it comes to fast bowlers, they are always aggressive and you can’t stop them, because that’s what keeps them going. From my side, there is no instruction to anyone as long as it stays within the game.”

Suryakumar also downplayed talk of his side being tournament favourites, insisting that no team can be taken lightly in the T20 format.

“I don’t know who said India are the favourites,” he quipped with a smile. “In T20 cricket, the game can change in just one or two overs. Every team here has the ability to win, and we have to play well to stay in the hunt.”

India, the reigning T20 World Cup champions, head into the tournament as firm favourites to defend their title.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are brimming with confidence after defeating Afghanistan in the tri-nation series final in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, which also featured hosts United Arab Emirates.

Despite not having played a T20 International since their home series against England in February, Suryakumar dismissed concerns over India’s match readiness.

“If your preparations are great, then you are certainly confident when you take the field,” he said. “Yes, we are playing after quite a while, but we came here three or four days ago and had a good time together as a team. We are really looking forward to this tournament.”