MLS hands three-game suspension to Inter Miami’s Luis Suarez

Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (9) looks on against Tigres UANL during the second half at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on August 20, 2025. — Reuters

Major League Soccer (MLS) on Monday handed a three-game suspension to Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez for spitting at a Seattle Sounders staffer after the Leagues Cup final.

The Miami forward was suspended for six games three days before by the Leagues Cup Organising Committee for the incident, but that only included the matches of the tournament that features MLS and Liga MX clubs.

However, the committee stated that MLS had the right to impose additional discipline.

Sounders defeated Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 3-0 to clinch the 2025 Leagues Cup final.

The match was marred by a brawl following the final whistle, as players from both teams went out of control. Miami striker Luis Suarez was spotted spitting at a member of Seattle's staff postgame as the melee died down.

Miami keeper Oscar Ustari got involved to separate Suarez and the staffer.

Suarez is now set to miss Inter Miami's match against Charlotte FC this weekend, September 16, against Seattle at home and September 20, against visiting DC United.

Suarez, a 38-year-old Uruguayan, has a history of bad behaviour as he has been handed a suspension three times for biting opponents, and was once banned for racial abuse, though he denied the allegation.

Sounders assistant coach Steven Lenhart has also been suspended by MLS after the Leagues Cup Organising Committee sidelined him for five games for reported violent conduct.

MLS revoked Lenhart's credentials for the remainder of the season, meaning he "cannot be on or near the field of play, nor in or around the locker rooms, or tunnel," per the league's news release.

Lenhart is allowed to watch the home matches of his team in public seating areas. MLS also fined the Sounders an undisclosed amount.