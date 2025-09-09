Pakistan fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari retires from international cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Usman Shinwari (left) celebrates after taking a wicket during the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Karachi on September 30, 2019. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari on Tuesday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a career that saw him represent Pakistan in one Test, 17 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 16 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) between 2013 and 2019.

The 31-year-old pacer made his international debut in December 2013 in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Dubai, where he bowled a single over, conceding nine runs without taking a wicket.

After featuring in four T20Is, Shinwari made his ODI debut, also against Sri Lanka, in Sharjah in October 2017. His lone Test appearance came in December 2019 in Rawalpindi, again against Sri Lanka, which also turned out to be his final international match for Pakistan.

Shinwari became Pakistan’s T20I cap No. 58, ODI cap No. 216 and Test cap No. 240, with all three debuts coming against Sri Lanka. He was also part of Pakistan’s squad in the 2018 Asia Cup.

Throughout his career, Shinwari’s progress was hampered by recurring back injuries, which limited his availability for the national team. Despite these setbacks, he made his mark in the ODI format, taking 34 wickets in 17 matches.

He is best remembered for his two five-wicket hauls against Sri Lanka. The first came in just his second ODI at Sharjah in October 2017, where he returned figures of 5/34, taking five wickets in the space of just 21 balls.

His second five-wicket haul came in September 2019 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, where he claimed 5/51 in his penultimate ODI. In T20Is, Shinwari picked up 13 wickets, while he managed just one wicket in his only Test appearance.

Shinwari first rose to prominence in 2013 when, at the age of 19, he delivered a stunning performance in the final of the Departmental T20 Cup.

Playing for Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, he destroyed Misbah-ul-Haq's Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited side with figures of 5/9 in just 3.1 overs. This remarkable display fast-tracked him into the national T20I squad, although he was unable to replicate the same level of dominance at the international level.

Over the years, Shinwari also played extensively in domestic cricket and represented several franchise teams, including Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Sylhet Sixers, Melbourne Renegades, Jaffna Stallions, Jaffna Kings, Team Abu Dhabi and Glasgow Giants.

His most recent appearance came in the National T20 Cup, where he represented Quetta Region but went wicketless in four matches. His final List A match took place during the Pakistan Cup in November 2023.

Shinwari had previously announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2021 and subsequently lost his central contract that same year.