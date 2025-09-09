Former Tottenham striker Harry Kane expresses surprise at Daniel Levy's departure

England's Harry Kane during the press conference at Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade on September 8, 2025. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane expressed surprise after Daniel Levy decided to step down as executive chairman, following nearly 25 years at the club, but acknowledged that the Englishman's impact on the club had been transformative.

After failing to win the first English Premier League title for Spurs since 1961, Levy decided to separate from the club on September 4, but left behind a legacy that includes a new stadium, a state-of-the-art training ground, and contributed to their first major trophy since 2008 following their Europa League triumph last season.

Kane, who joined Bundesliga club Bayern Munich in August 2023, said he did not expect it to come.

He also praised Levy’s efforts, saying he was a fantastic chairman and had a big role in transforming Tottenham Hotspur.

"I didn't expect it, didn't see that coming," Kane said ahead of the World Cup qualifier in Serbia on Tuesday.

"Daniel has been a fantastic chairman for Tottenham in the 20 years or so he's been there.

"Considering where the club was and where it is now, I think it's been a big change, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well.

"Overall for Tottenham, it's a new chapter they're trying to create now."

Levy's departure sparked speculation about a possible change of ownership; however, the club's majority shareholder did not think it would happen and said the Spurs are not for sale.

Meanwhile, Spurs chief executive Vinai Venkatesham acknowledged Levy's contribution and downplayed the potential for a major change following his departure.

"The club is well organised for succession, so we have a very strong executive team in place and, whilst it might feel like a slightly strange thing to say to the external world, although it's big news, inside the club, it really is business as usual," he told the club's website on Monday.