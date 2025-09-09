Glasnow shines as Dodgers lose no-hit bid in ninth during win over Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a double in the seventh inning as Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman watches at Dodger Stadium in California on September 8, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Tyler Glasnow and Blake Treinen pitched eight innings without conceding a hit, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 3-1 victory against visiting Colorado Rockies in a Major League Baseball (MLB) clash here at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

Glasnow struck out 11 and walked two over seven innings he pitched, and Treinen helped him with a hitless eighth.

Glasnow said it would have been nice if we had recorded a no-hitter.

"It would've been nice," Glasnow said

"but it doesn't matter."

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts also praised the performance of his team.

"He was fantastic all night," Roberts said.

The Dodgers’ bid for the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball (MLB) season was spoiled when Tanner Scott permitted a leadoff double to Ryan Ritter in the ninth.

Scott closed it off with a well-earned victory while recording his 21st save.

The Dodgers, who struggled for five innings, were put on the scoreboard by Freddie Freeman in the sixth inning with a game-tying double. They went ahead in the seventh when Mookie Betts delivered a two-run single off Angel Chivilli (1-5).

Dodgers Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Saturday nearly achieved the no-hit bid at Baltimore before Jackson Holliday belted a two-out homer in the ninth inning. In the game, the Orioles rallied for a 4-3 victory.

Glasnow allowed a run in the second inning on a walk to Jordan Beck, who stole second and scored on consecutive fly balls from Ezequiel Tovar and Kyle Farmer.

The Dodgers recorded their first hit of the game in the fifth inning when Michael Conforto singled off Rockies right-hander Chase Dollandera. They scored their first run on walks to Ben Rortvedt and Shohei Ohtani, followed by a one-out RBI double from Freddie Freeman for a 1-1 tie in the sixth.

The Dodgers went ahead with a 3-1 lead in the seventh when Betts lined a two-out, two-run single to centre, driving in Andy Pages, who was hit by a pitch, and Shohei Ohtani, who had doubled with two outs.

Despite losing five of their six games on their road trip, Los Angeles maintained a one-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West.