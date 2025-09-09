Trophy unveiled for Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai

Asia Cup 2025 trophy unveiled, with (left to right) the captains of Oman, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and UAE posing with the trophy in Dubai on September 9, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: The Asia Cup 2025 trophy was unveiled in Dubai on Tuesday, with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi in attendance.

Captains of all participating teams, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Hong Kong, and Oman, were present at the event, posing for photographs with the trophy.

During the ceremony, the ACC president also greeted and shook hands with each of the team captains.

Following the unveiling, the players spoke to the media, answered questions, and expressed their determination to deliver strong performances in the upcoming tournament.

It is pertinent to mention that the 15th edition of the men’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, featuring eight teams Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong, divided into two groups.

Meanwhile, India are placed in Group A alongside Oman, Pakistan and the hosts UAE.

They open their campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue, and round off the group stage against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, with the top two from that round contesting the final on September 28.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage: