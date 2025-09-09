Trophy unveiled for Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai

DUBAI: The Asia Cup 2025 trophy was unveiled in Dubai on Tuesday, with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi in attendance.
Captains of all participating teams, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Hong Kong, and Oman, were present at the event, posing for photographs with the trophy.
During the ceremony, the ACC president also greeted and shook hands with each of the team captains.
Following the unveiling, the players spoke to the media, answered questions, and expressed their determination to deliver strong performances in the upcoming tournament.
It is pertinent to mention that the 15th edition of the men’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, featuring eight teams Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong, divided into two groups.
Meanwhile, India are placed in Group A alongside Oman, Pakistan and the hosts UAE.
They open their campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue, and round off the group stage against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.
Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, with the top two from that round contesting the final on September 28.
Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025
Super Four Stage:
