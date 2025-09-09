Bowling coach Morne Morkel reveals winning formula for India in Asia Cup

India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (centre) and all-rounder Axar Patel (right) during a practice session ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on September 8, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel on Monday underlined the importance of all-rounders in the squad as the team gears up for the Asia Cup 2025, starting September 10 in Dubai.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Asia Cup, Morkel emphasised that players who can contribute with both bat and ball will be vital in crunch situations.

"For me, it's always important to see Shivam [Shivam Dube] as a player who can bowl four overs. I'm always pushing for all-rounders to work hard on both skills," Morkel said.

The former South African fast bowler said having genuine all-rounders brings balance to the team and provides more tactical options for the management.

"Sometimes, players tend to focus on one aspect in practice, but here, we want to leave no stone unturned. On match day, we need individuals who can step up and do the job for the team."

Morkel also stressed the need for batters to develop their bowling skills, explaining how part-time bowlers can offer valuable flexibility in team selection and match strategies.

"Yes, we have our front-line bowlers who can attack. But if we keep developing part-time bowlers who can do a job, it gives us so many more options in terms of team combinations. It’s important for players to work on those skills every day, to improve and get better," he said.

Morkel said this depth can help India adapt to different conditions and opponents during the tournament.

“It’s true that we haven’t had a lot of match time in the T20 format recently. But our focus has been on maintaining high intensity during training," he admitted.

Morkel is confident that the players will rise to the occasion.

"Once you put on the India jersey, it’s all about preparing for battle. I’m confident that when these players step onto the field, they’ll be ready to deliver a strong performance," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the 15th edition of the men’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, featuring eight teams Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong, divided into two groups.

Meanwhile, India are placed in Group A alongside Oman, Pakistan and the hosts UAE.

They open their campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue, and round off the group stage against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, with the top two from that round contesting the final on September 28.

India's squad for the Asia Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy , Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal