England coach Brendon McCullum backs THIS player as crucial for Ashes

England Head Coach, Brendon McCullum during the England nets session at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground on February 05, 2025 in Nagpur.. - AFP/file

CARDIFF: England head coach Brendon McCullum has backed fast bowler Jofra Archer to play a pivotal role in this winter’s Ashes series in Australia, describing the upcoming contest as 'the biggest series of all of our lives.'

Speaking to British media, McCullum praised Archer’s match-winning performance in Southampton and revealed that the team’s careful management of his return from injury has paid off.

"That was an unbelievable spell. It was box-office bowling, not just his pace, but his skill, his ability to move the ball both ways, and the steep bounce he generates. He’s a proper cricketer, which is why we’ve taken our time with him, making sure he’s fully ready for what lies ahead," McCullum said.

"He’s going to be a huge player when we get to Australia. We’ve had a good plan in place for Jofra over the last while, and he’s rewarded us with performances like this. We won’t wrap him up in cotton wool, but we’ll keep working closely with him to ensure he’s in the best possible shape for the Ashes."

McCullum also hinted that young batter Jacob Bethell could force his way into the side for the opening Test in Perth.

"We’ll work that out when we get to Australia. Jacob has a huge future ahead of him and has adapted incredibly quickly to international cricket," McCullum said.

"I also want to celebrate the fact that his first professional hundred came while wearing an England shirt and at just 21 years old. I think only David Gower has done that before him, and he turned out to be a pretty good player."

McCullum believes England will have the firepower needed to challenge Australia on their home soil.

"The Ashes is the biggest series of our lives. We’ve got the talent and the determination to make it a memorable one for England cricket," McCullum concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2025-26 Ashes series is scheduled to begin on November 21, with the opening Test set to take place in Perth.

Historically, Australia has had the upper hand in Ashes Tests, winning 140 out of 340 matches, while England has secured 108 victories. Australia also leads in Ashes series wins, with 34 triumphs compared to England's 32.