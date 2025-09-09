'Consistency is key,' Tait urges Bangladesh to step up against top teams

This collage shows Bangladesh players in a huddle during their Champions Trophy match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on February 24, 2025 (left), and Bangladesh fast bowling coach Shaun Tait (right). — ICC/BCB

DUBAI: Bangladesh fast bowling coach Shaun Tait on Monday expressed optimism about his side’s chances in the Asia Cup, citing recent improvements and growing depth in the team’s fast-bowling department.

Speaking to international media, Tait reflected on the team’s progress and his coaching philosophy while outlining key areas of focus ahead of the continental event.

"It’s been really enjoyable working with this group. We’ve made some noticeable improvements, especially with the new ball. In the Pakistan series, our bowlers were more disciplined compared to the games against Sri Lanka, and that’s a positive sign heading into the Asia Cup," Tait said.

Tait praised the current pool of fast bowlers, noting that several players are pushing for selection across formats.

"We’ve got good depth right now. Guys like Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, and Hasan Mahmud could walk into the T20 or ODI team at any time. It’s a luxury to have this kind of competition for places, and it gives us flexibility when it comes to player rotation," he said.

He emphasised the importance of managing workloads, particularly for players returning from injuries.

"When someone like Taskin is coming back, you don’t want them playing every game immediately. It’s about easing them in, making sure they stay fit and ready for the long run," Tait explained.

Tait’s main priorities since taking over as pace bowling coach have been improving Bangladesh’s performance in the death overs, an area that has historically been inconsistent for the team.

"In modern T20 cricket, bowlers are often eager to try different variations, but sometimes that creates confusion. I’ve been encouraging our bowlers to trust their strengths and execute them ruthlessly, especially at the death," he said.

Tait acknowledged that the T20 performances have been mixed.

"We’ve seen progress, but there’s still work to do. We’ve been training hard and having a lot of discussions about this. By the World Cup next year, I’d like us to be in a position where our death bowling can truly be judged," he admitted.

The former Australian fast bowler revealed that taking up the role of Bangladesh’s pace coach was a long-standing ambition.

"I’ve worked in Bangladesh before, especially in the BPL, so I already had relationships with some of the players,” Tait said.

"This job has been a few years in the making, and honestly, there’s no other role I’d rather have right now. The depth we have in fast bowling makes this a perfect time to be involved."

Tait believes that while Bangladesh are still developing, it’s time for the team to start winning big matches and competing for titles.

“At some point, you have to move beyond talking about talent and development. Winning consistently against top teams is the next step," he stressed.

Bangladesh’s recent series victories have boosted confidence within the squad, but Tait knows the challenge will be greater at the Asia Cup.

"Beating Sri Lanka and Pakistan in back-to-back T20 series was a great start. Now, the goal is to replicate that success in a high-pressure tournament environment," he said.

"This group is hungry for success. Players like Taskin and Mustafizur [Rahman] want to look back at their careers and see big wins and trophies. I believe we’re ready to take that step," he concluded.