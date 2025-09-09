Ravi Shastri wants THIS player to open for India in Asia Cup 2025

India's Sanju Samson (left) and Tilak Varma bump gloves during the fourth T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg on November 15, 2024. — AFP

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday thrown his weight behind Sanju Samson to continue opening the batting in T20 internationals alongside youngster Abhishek Sharma, while suggesting that Shubman Gill should be accommodated in another slot in the top order.

Speaking in an interview with Indian media, Shastri described Samson as a dangerous player and explained that even Gill would find it difficult to replace him.

“He [Samson] is most dangerous in the top three. That’s where he wins you matches. He should be left there. It won’t be that easy to replace him. Samson has a strong record for India at the top in T20s. Even Gill will find it tough to displace him. Gill may come in for someone else, but Samson should be left alone as opener,” Shastri said.

The former head coach advised Samson not to change his game and expressed confidence that he will deliver even better performances.

“Samson should continue playing the way he has for India in T20s. He has been consistent at the top with big runs and hundreds,” Shastri concluded.

Samson was given an extended run as an opener in the home series against Bangladesh last year, capitalised on the opportunity with three centuries, becoming the first player to register three T20I hundreds in a calendar year. He currently holds a strike rate of 178.76, the second-highest among Indian openers behind Abhishek Sharma, and has amassed 522 runs in 17 innings at the top.

Gill, on the other hand, has scored 578 runs in 21 T20I innings at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate under 140, leaving questions over his suitability in the opening role.

Despite Samson’s impressive run last season, which included three centuries, his long-term role at the top remains uncertain. The debate intensified after chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar clarified that Samson had been used only as a makeshift opener during India’s recent T20I series against England, South Africa, and Bangladesh.