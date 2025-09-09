Former Denmark manager Hjulmand replaces Ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand reacts after their Euro 2024 match against Germany at the Dortmund BVB Stadion in Dortmund on June 29, 2024. — Reuters

Bayer Leverkusen have appointed former Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand as their new coach on a two-year contract following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Hjulmand, 53, guided Denmark to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, where they lost in extra time to England, and stepped down after their 2-0 defeat by Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2024, ending a four-year spell.

The Dane previously coached Mainz 05 in the 2014-15 Bundesliga season and has now returned to German football to take over last season's runners-up Leverkusen.

"I have always regarded Bayer Leverkusen as a very well-run, well-structured and highly ambitious club. This impression has been confirmed in recent days," Hjulmand said.

"It is an honour to be entrusted with such a team. The task greatly motivates me, and after outstanding successes in the past, I am eager to shape the future of Bayer Leverkusen together with both proven and exciting new players."

Ten Hag was sacked after two Bundesliga matches. The Dutchman, who had been out of management since his sacking by Manchester United in October, replaced Xabi Alonso in May, after the Spaniard left to take over at Real Madrid.

Alonso had led Leverkusen to a double in the 2023-24 campaign where they lifted their first Bundesliga title and their second German Cup without losing a game.

Hjulmand is now tasked with emulating Alonso's successful spell, a challenge made all the more difficult by the close-season departures of several key players including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah and Granit Xhaka.

Following their exits, Leverkusen spent around 170 million euros ($199.80 million) to rebuild their squad, bringing in Ibrahim Maza, Malik Tillman, Jarell Quansah, Loic Bade, Mark Flekken, among others.

"A newly assembled and developing squad like ours needs clear direction and will benefit from Kasper's transparent, communicative and empathetic style," Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro said.

Leverkusen resume their league campaign on Friday at home against Eintracht Frankfurt before visiting Copenhagen on September 18 in their Champions League opener.