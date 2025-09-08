Pakistan-India clash set for November 29 as Junior World Cup’s schedule announced

Pakistan and India players in action during their Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024 final at the Hockey Oman Stadium in Al Amarat on December 4, 2024. — Asian Hockey Federation

CHENNAI: The match schedule for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup was unveiled during a star-studded ceremony, with the blockbuster Pakistan-India fixture set to be played on November 29 here.

According to the recently announced schedule, defending champions Germany will lock horns with South Africa in the curtain raiser on November 28 in Madurai, while bitter rivals Pakistan and India will start their campaigns against Switzerland and Chile later that day.

The two teams will then face each other in the high-octane clash, scheduled to be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium the following day.

Pakistan’s final group-stage match is scheduled against Chile on November 2.

However, despite the announcement of the match schedule, Pakistan’s participation in the mega event remains uncertain due to the country’s recent cross-border tensions with India.

Pakistan also withdrew from the Asia Cup 2025, which was played from August 29 to September 7 in Bihar, and was won by the hosts, who crushed South Korea 4-1 in a one-sided final.

According to the sources, the federal government did not permit the national men’s team to cross the border for the tournament due to serious security concerns for the players.

"Indian media has launched a relentless smear campaign against Pakistan, while extremist groups are openly issuing threats to our players through various social media platforms," an unnamed government source had stated.

"Given the current geopolitical climate and the rising risks to player safety, sending the team to India is simply not a viable option," the source had added.