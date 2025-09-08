Jon Jones opens up on UFC comeback

An undated photo of American MMA fighter Jon Jones. — Instagram/jonnybones

MMA legend Jon Jones said he is training for the UFC White House card and is not retired despite the promotion boss Dana White shutting down his chances at the event, which is part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

United States President Donald Trump recently revealed that a UFC White House event is among the plans to be part of next year’s July 4 celebrations.

After Trump’s announcement, it did not take long for Jones, who is retired, to express interest in the White House event.

In a post on X, Jones, as an inactive fighter, expressed his interest in competing outside one of the world’s most important buildings.

“Fighting at the White House? (eyes emoji)”

And he suggested the wheels were already in motion in a follow-up post.

“Just re-entered the testing pool, which lasted about two weeks. Figured we’d keep everyone’s options open,” Jones wrote on X.

However, UFC CEO White is unwilling to risk Jones’ immediate return to the spotlight.

Despite this, Jones' retirement stance remains the same.

"I'm not retired," he said.

"I'm actively training five days a week, and I'm in the UFC's drug testing pool."

When he was asked about White House, he said he was not sure.

"I don't really know,” Jones replied.

"It's kind of out of my control now. I'm training for the event. I'll be ready for the event.

"That's my goal. That's my intention, but ultimately it's up to the boss."

For a long time, Jones was the centre of attention among fans and the UFC for his fight with former interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones and UFC were under immense pressure after continuous stress from fans, as the American was not accepting the challenge of a unification bout from Aspinall.

However, on June 21, following a fight night event in Azerbaijan, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Jones has officially retired and Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, which ended the American’s era.