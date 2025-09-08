Ireland name squad for home T20I series against England

Ireland's Paul Stirling (left) and Andy Balbirnie in action during their third ODI against South Africa at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 7, 2024. — Cricket Ireland

DUBLIN: Cricket Ireland on Monday unveiled a 14-member squad for their men’s team’s three-match home T20I series against England, scheduled to be played in Malahide.

The home side, led by top-order batter Paul Stirling, will be without the experienced pace duo of Josh Little and Mark Adair due to injuries.

Little has been suffering from a side injury, which worsened during his stint with Middlesex in England’s One-Day Cup, while Adair underwent knee surgery in August and is likely to be available for Ireland’s Test tour of Bangladesh in November.

The squad features one uncapped player, Canada-born wicketkeeper batter Ben Calitz, who made Ireland move in 2022 and has since played for Munster Reds and Northern Knights in the Inter-Provincial Series.

The 23-year-old earned Ireland Wolves’ selection in April for their tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ireland’s squad also marked the return of Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher and Craig Young, who all proved their fitness in the recent Emerald Challenge series.

The first-ever bilateral series between Ireland and England will be played in Malahide, with three matches scheduled on September 17, 19 and 21, respectively.

Notably, England and Ireland have only faced each other twice in T20Is, with both occurrences coming in the World Cups.

Their first meeting in the format at the T20 World Cup 2010 ended in a washout, while Ireland clinched a narrow five-run victory in the 2022 edition.

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neill, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White and Craig Young.