Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari’s rivals were too fast to catch at Monza

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton during the press conference at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza on September 4, 2025. — Reuters

Lewis Hamilton said that Ferrari’s rivals were too fast to catch at the Italian Grand Prix, international media reported on Monday.

Seven-time F1 champion finished in sixth position at Monza while starting in P10 at the race, where his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc finished fourth.

Following the race, Hamilton said that this was the best Ferrari could have achieved given the situation.

Reflecting on the pace of the rivals, the British driver said they were too fast to catch.

“I’m sure we didn’t have the pace of the McLarens and the Red Bulls. But I definitely think Charles and I, if we were together, we could have had a strong race in perhaps keeping up with, maybe trying to keep up more with the guys further ahead,” Hamilton said.

“I really don’t know. I just think they were just too fast, the guys further ahead, but I definitely think we would have been fifth, fourth.”

Lewis Hamilton moved from Mercedes to Scuderia following the conclusion of the 2024 F1 campaign, and this season’s Italian Grand Prix was his first race at Ferrari's home.

Hamilton was overwhelmed with the support he received at home and appreciated the fans.

“It’s everything you could ever hope for. Of course, you want to be fighting at the front but it’s unbelievable to just be on the receiving end. It’s Ferrari all the way around the track,” he added.

“You see the pit straight now – it’s as far as the eye can see. It’s a dream to drive for this team, and I’m really just going to work as hard as I can to one day stand on the top of that podium. That’s my dream.”