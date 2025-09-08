Pakistan squad for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers announced

An undated picture of Pakistan national Futsal team. — Instagram/PakistanNationalFutsalTeam

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Monday announced a 16-member squad for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled to get underway on September 20.

The 16-member squad features two goalkeepers, four defenders and three strikers, while the right and left wings comprise four and three players, respectively.

The national team, set to make their debut in the continental futsal tournament, have been been placed in Group D, alongside formidable opponents Iraq, Chinese Taipei, and group hosts Saudi Arabia—all established futsal nations in Asia.

The qualifiers, scheduled to take place from September 20 to 24, will feature 31 teams battling for 16 spots in the tournament finals.

The eight group winners and the seven best second-placed teams, along with host nation Indonesia, will qualify for the 18th edition of the prestigious continental competition, which will be held from January 27 to February 7, 2026.

To secure a place in the finals, Pakistan must finish top of their group or be among the seven best runners-up across all groups.

With Iraq’s higher regional ranking and Saudi Arabia benefiting from home support, the Green Shirts will have to deliver top-notch performances in all three of their matches.

Pakistan’s futsal program has made significant strides in recent years, with a growing number of players progressing from grassroots initiatives to national representation.

However, facing two powerhouses—Saudi Arabia and Iraq—means the road to Indonesia will be anything but easy.

Nevertheless, Pakistan's participation in the qualifiers marks a pivotal step forward in their pursuit of regional recognition.

Pakistan Squad

Goalkeepers: Muhammad Zaid and Muhammad Tahir.

Defenders: Muhammad Hamza Khan, Hamza Nusrat, Zohair Altaf and Asif Ahmad.

Right Wing: Hassaan Zafar, Abdul Hannan, Yousaf Ahmad and Shams Taj.

Left Wing: Moeez Sajjad, Muhammad Bin Masud and Ariz Mahmood.

Strikers: Muhammad Adan, Muhammad Ali Riaz Khan and Zaid Ullah Khan.