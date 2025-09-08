Third round of Hanif Mohammad Trophy rescheduled

Multan's Waqar Hussain plays a shot during the first day of their firs-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against Karachi Blues at the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi on August 29, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced rescheduling the upcoming third round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy due to rain forecast across host cities.

According to the cricket board, the third round, which was originally scheduled to commence on Wednesday, will now instead get underway on Thursday, September 11, as rain is forecast in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan.

“The six fixtures of the third round of the ongoing Hanif Mohammad Trophy have been rescheduled to start on Thursday, 11 September instead of Wednesday, 10 September due to rain forecast in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan,” the PCB said in a statement.

In the Group A matches of the next round, Hyderabad will lock horns with Quetta at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, while Lahore Blues will take on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur.

The remaining Group A fixture will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium between Faisalabad and Karachi Whites.

Meanwhile, all Group B matches, which are set to be played across three venues – National Bank Stadium, SBP Sports Complex and UBL Sports Complex – will see home side Karachi Blues taking on Dera Murad Jamali, FATA squaring off against Larkana and Rawalpindi coming face-to-face with Multan.

Updated schedule of Hanif Mohammad Trophy’s third round

Group A



Hyderabad v Quetta at Abbasia Sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan

Lahore Blues v AJK at Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Faisalabad v Karachi Whites at Multan Cricket Stadium

Group B



Karachi Blues v Dera Murad Jamali at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

FATA v Larkana at SBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Rawalpindi v Multan at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi