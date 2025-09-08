Mike Hesson terms tri-series triumph ahead of Asia Cup ‘real confidence builder’

Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson speaks during the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Podcast in Lahore on June 5, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan men’s cricket team’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson on Monday claimed that the team’s T20I tri-series victory over Afghanistan in spin-friendly conditions boosted their ‘confidence’ heading into the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to commence on September 9.

The Green Shirts defended a modest 141-run total in the tri-series final in Sharjah on Sunday by bowling out Afghanistan for just 66, courtesy of Mohammad Nawaz’s five-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick.

Nawaz was supported by fellow spinners Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem, who picked up two wickets each, helping Pakistan outclass Afghanistan in conditions suitable for the latter’s strength.

Hesson expressed satisfaction with the team’s progress and claimed that beating Afghanistan in conditions favourable for them helped his side grow in confidence ahead of the continental tournament.

“I am pleased with the way the team is progressing. We have beaten Afghanistan in conditions that suit their spin attack, which was a real confidence builder. Winning a final under pressure before heading into the Asia Cup was also very important for us,” Hesson said in a statement, released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The head coach specifically praised Fakhar Zaman for his role in the team’s victory, stating that the top-order batter has grown in confidence after coming back from an injury.

He further termed his unbeaten 77-run knock against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) crucial and dismissed the criticism directed towards him regarding the strike rate by highlighting the left-handed batter’s ability to adjust according to different conditions.

“Fakhar Zaman has grown in confidence throughout the tri-series after coming back from injury. He started slowly, but his 77 not out was crucial,” Hesson stated.

“He’s adapting his game to different conditions, you can’t always score at a strike rate of 160, but he has the ability to adjust when required. His contributions with the bat and in the field have been pleasing,” he added.

Pakistan coach then lauded Player of the Series Nawaz for his consistent performances since returning to the national team, terming him a ‘huge asset’ across departments.

“Mohammad Nawaz has been outstanding. He was player of the series both in the tri-series and against the West Indies in USA,” Hesson continued.

“Since returning to the side, he’s become more confident and smarter about how to bowl at key moments. He is a huge asset in all three departments,” he added.

Mike Hesson then went on to term Pakistan’s group in the Asia Cup 2025, comprising India, hosts UAE and Oman, challenging but urged the team that handles ‘challenges’ adequately will emerge victorious.

“An eight-team Asia Cup is great for Asian cricket. It’s a true test, it expands the game in the region, and it allows us to see players we don’t face often. Our pool is challenging with Oman, UAE and India. We have done our scouting, but we will need to adapt quickly. The key is not to get distracted by external pressures.

“We must focus on each game, qualify for the Super Four and then play consistently well to progress further. The side that handles those challenges best will win the tournament.”

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman on September 12 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.