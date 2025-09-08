Tony Bellew predicts Daniel Dubois to become world champion again

Daniel Dubois (left) and trainer Don Charles (first from right) ahead of his fight against Oleksandr Usyk at BoxPark Wembley in London on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

Tony Bellew predicted Daniel Dubois to become world champion again after Oleksandr Usyk's defeat, international media reported on Monday.

Dubois failed in a bid to become heavyweight king as he was knocked out by Usyk in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on July 19 in their rematch to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time.

Dubois was on a superb run from late 2023 until July. Stopping Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua to capture and defend the International Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight crown.

Despite the momentum, his recent setback have initiated debate about whether he can rise again to a world-class level.

However, the former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew believes Dubois can regain championship glory, insisting the 26-year-old’s knockout power keeps him in constant threat in the heavyweight division.

Speaking to Pundit Arena, Bellew predicted that Dubois will become world champion again after Usyk's defeat and praised his striking power.

“Yes I think he will become world champion again. With the power that Daniel Dubois has, he is always going to be in the conversation. He has to be. You can never write Daniel Dubois off because he has that one shot power that can render someone unconscious,” he explained.

“When it gets tough and things are going against him, that’s going to be something a lot harder to conquer."

He further argued that Dubois shows resilience only when he is landing shots.

“If Daniel Dubois is hitting you back, he will continue to press. But the minute he is failing to land and taking too many shots, he’ll always have to answer the questions_ and up to now, he is failed,” he concluded.