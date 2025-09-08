Josh Bell shines with homer as Nationals down Cubs

Washington Nationals pinch-hitter Josh Bell (19) is greeted by after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago on September 7, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Josh Bell belted a three-run homer during the Nationals' five-run ninth inning, and the visiting Washington rallied to stun the Chicago Cubs 6-3 here at Wrigley Field in a Major League Baseball (MLB) on Sunday.

Chicago were leading 3-1 in the ninth before closer Daniel Palencia (1-6) was taken to the cleaners.

Robert Hassell III scored a leadoff homer off Palencia. After the next two batters reached safely, Bell smashed a homer to put the Nationals ahead.

Palencia was replaced by Porter Hodge after he left the field due to an apparent injury, who permitted a run when Daylen Lile scored on Brady House's inning-ending double play.

Mason Thompson (1-0) clinched the win despite allowing a run in the eighth, and Jose Ferrer pitched a scoreless ninth for the Washington Nationals.

Lile contributed with two hits for Washington (58-84), which claimed its fifth win in its last six games.

Carson Kelly hit two solo homers while Nico Hoerner contributed with two hits for Chicago (81-62).

Nationals were kept to three hits until the ninth inning, which changed the game.

Kelly put Chicago on the scoreboard with a leadoff homer in the second inning against Andrew Alvarez.

Lile singled to begin the fifth, moved to third on Luis Garcia Jr.'s one-out ground-rule double, and added a run on House's sacrifice fly to make it 1-1.

Colin Rea allowed just one run on three hits to Washington with no walks and six strikeouts over five and one-third innings.

The Cubs broke the 1-1 deadlock in the fifth inning when Hoerner scored a run on Seiya Suzuki's RBI single.

Alvarez permitted two runs on three hits in four and two-thirds innings in his second career start. He walked three and struck out two.

Nationals right-handed pitcher Cade Cavalli will start on Monday at Miami.